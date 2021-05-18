Delhi reports 4,482 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate comes down to 6.89 pc

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi continued to see a drop in COVID-19 cases with the city seeing 4,482 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of new cases since April 5 when the metropolis had reported 3,548 new cases.

With lockdown in place, the positivity rate has also seen a decline. It has come below seven per cent and stood at 6.89 per cent on Tuesday. It was 10.40 pc on May 16.

The city saw 265 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 22,111.

According to Delhi Health Department, the cumulative count of cases has gone up to 14,02,873 and the metropolis has 50,863 active cases.

With 9,403 more recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have gone up to 13,29,899.

The city had reported 4,524 cases new cases, 340 deaths on May 17, 6,456 new cases and 262 deaths on May 16, 6,430 new cases and 337 deaths on May 15 and 8,506 cases and 289 deaths on May 14.

The bulletin said 65,004 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests done to 1,84,07,486. It said 43,915 RT-PCR and 21,089 rapid antigen tests were done in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate has improved to 94.79 per cent, which is highest since April 8. The fatality rate stands at 1.5 per cent.

India on Tuesday reported 2,63,533 new cases and 4,329 more fatalities, the highest single-day toll since the pandemic began. (ANI)