Delhi reports 4,483 new COVID-19 cases, Positivity rate drops at 7.41 pc

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Delhi reported 4,483 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Saturday.

There is a slight increase in the number of covid cases compared to yesterday's data in Delhi.

The national capital registered 4,044 new infections on Friday and the positivity rate was 8.60 per cent.

However, the positivity rate continues to register a decline with 7.41 per cent today.

According to Delhi Health Department, 8,807 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,73,218.

With the death of 28 more people due to the virus, the death toll in the city has gone up to 25,797.

The city has 24,800 active COVID-19 cases of which 18,536 are currently in home isolation.

During the last 24 hours, 57,057 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 20,227 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 26,326 people have been administered the second dose.

A total of 2,94,72,771 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,69,50,094 people have received their first dose while 1,22,64,923 people have received their second dose in Delhi.

The total Number of containment zones are as of date 39,869. (ANI)