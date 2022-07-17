Delhi reports 491 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi reported 491 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the city has 1,894 active cases and the daily positivity rate is 3.48 per cent.

The bulletin said 605 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,43,517.



The bulletin said 39,304,228 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far.

It said 31,641 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours out of which 2931 beneficiaries got their first dose while 6281 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

The bulletin said 22429 beneficiaries were vaccinated with a precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 18,89,667.

India on Saturday reported 20,044 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, crossing the 20,000 mark for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

