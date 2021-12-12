Delhi reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 0.09 pc

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



According to the health bulletin on Saturday, 37 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,16,177. At present, there are 385 COVID-19 active cases in Delhi.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.09 per cent. As many as 50257 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests to 3,15,53,714.

As per the bulletin, the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. (ANI)

