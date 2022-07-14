Delhi reports 520 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The national capital on Thursday reported 520 fresh COVID-19 cases with one fatality, the Delhi Health Department said.

The positivity rate stood at 3.44 per cent Friday. A total of 550 recoveries were reported, added the health bulletin.



A total of 15,114 COVID tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,968 were rapid antigen tests, taking the cumulative total to 3,92,73,616, as per the bulletin.

The vaccination drive reached a cumulative total of 3,53,27,140.

The cumulative case positivity load reached 19,42,425 with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.95 per cent and a case fatality rate of 1.35 per cent. (ANI)

