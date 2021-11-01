Delhi reports 531 new dengue cases in last week, 6 deaths this year

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Delhi has reported 531 new dengue cases in the last week, informed South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

The civic body further informed that six people have died due to vector-borne disease this year.

As per an official statement from SDMC, 1,537 cases have been reported this year.

Meanwhile, amid a rampant surge in cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting today on the dengue situation across the country.

As per sources, the Union Ministry of Health will constitute an expert team to monitor rising dengue cases in the national capital. They also informed that awareness campaigns will be held in schools and speed testing for the vector-borne disease will also be done in Delhi.



Amid a surge in dengue cases, private hospitals in the national capital are either increasing the number of beds or cancelling the planned surgeries in order to accommodate dengue patients.

With the rising number of dengue cases, breaching the 1,000-mark in recent days, the government and the private hospitals across Delhi have ramped up the beds and other medical facilities. As the COVID-19 cases subsided in Delhi, the rising of cases of Dengue has been a headache for the healthcare workers.

Dengue cases in the national capital have seen an unprecedented spurt with cases crossing a thousand mark in which more than 650 cases are being recorded in the month of October alone.

The vector-borne disease has claimed its first death in the month of September in Delhi where a 35-year-old woman died.

According to a recent civic report from SDMC, 1,006 cases of Dengue have been reported in Delhi while 154 cases of malaria and 73 cases of Chikungunya have been reported in Delhi. (ANI)

