Delhi reports 534 new cases of COVID-19, count reaches 11,088

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): With 534 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital reached 11,088, said Delhi's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.

COVID-19 has impacted 70 per cent of individuals, who are less than 50 years old. However, the fatality rate is maximum among those who are 60 years and above, which is 5.86 per cent, as per the government's analysis.

As of Wednesday, Delhi has 5,720 active cases with 176 registered deaths, added the DGHS. (ANI)

