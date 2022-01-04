Delhi reports 5,481 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 8.37 pc highest in seven months

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend with 5,481 new infections reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 8.37 per cent, the highest in over seven months.

The highest positivity rate was recorded on May 17 at 8.41 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 4,099 new cases of COVID-19 and the positivity rate was at 6.46 per cent.

The new cases of the coronavirus have taken the numebr of active cases in the city to 14,889, the highest in over seven months. The figure was 16,378 on May 27.

A Delhi Health Department bulletin said that 8,593 of the active cases are in home isolation.

The total count of cases in the city has gone up to 14,63,701.

The bulletin said 65,487 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

It said 1,575 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have gone up to 14,23,699.

Three fatalities due to the virus were also reported and the death toll stands at 25,113.

The cumulative positivity rate is at 4.44 per cent and the case fatality is 1.72 per cent.

A total of 531 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals. Of these 41 are suspected to be COVID positive, 482 are COVID positive patients and eight tested positive for the virus at the airport in the last 24 hours.

Of the admitted patients, 14 are on ventilator and 168 on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,85,595 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 21,022 were beneficiaries of the age group 15-17 years.

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infections following the emergence of new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose weekend curfew in the national capital. (ANI)