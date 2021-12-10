Delhi reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Delhi reported 55 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the total count of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,41,569.

The bulletin said that 73 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,16,083.



With no deaths reported during the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 25,100. The positivity rate stands at 0.09 per cent.

Delhi has 386 active COVID-19 cases of which 165 are in home isolation.

A total of 51,411 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said that 1,27,431 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours of which 50,434 people got their first dose while 76,997 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

To date, 2,37,35,732 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital, out of which 1,42,69,734 people have been given the first dose while 94,65,998 people have been administered both doses. (ANI)

