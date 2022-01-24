Delhi reports 5,760 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The national capital continues to register a decline in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 5,760 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Monday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has mounted to 17,97,471, including 45,140 active cases. Of these active cases, 36,838 are currently in home isolation.

As per the bulletin issued by the state health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 11.79 per cent.

As many as 14,836 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,26,681.

However, 30 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 25,650. The case fatality rate in the national capital is currently 1.43 per cent.

A total of 48,844 samples were tested for the presence of the virus during the last 24 hours. Of these, 43,362 samples were tested using the RT-PCR testing kits while 5,482 samples were tested using Rapid-Antigen kits.

There are currently 4,4464 containment zones in the national capital.

During the last 24 hours, 11,723 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 4,933 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 5,564 people have received their second dose.

To date, 2,91,88,707 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital, with 1,68,36,808 people having received their first dose while 1,21,40,516 people having received their second dose of the vaccine.

In the last 24 hours, 1,870 beneficiaries of age 15-17 were given their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. A total of 7,42,934 people in this age bracket have received their first dose of the vaccine so far. (ANI)