Delhi reports 585 new cases of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Delhi reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 6,25,954.

The metropolis reported 717 recoveries and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department.



Total recoveries in the national capital are 6,10,039. The death toll has gone up to 10,557 and the city has 5,358 active cases.

The cumulative positivity rate is 7.16 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.69 per cent.

Ahead of the dry-run for COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a review meeting with the Delhi government officials for the preparations of the mock drill, which is scheduled for January 2. (ANI)

