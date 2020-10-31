Delhi reports 5,891 new COVID-19 cases, highest in single day

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Delhi reported 5,891 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number of cases in a single day, taking the total count of cases to 3,81,644.

It is the third consecutive day of the city reporting over 5,000 new cases with the number also rising.

Delhi had reported new 5,739 cases on Thursday and 5,673 cases on Wednesday.

According to official data, a total of 4,433 recoveries were reported on Friday taking the total recoveries to 3,42,811. Delhi has 32,363 active cases of coronavirus and the death toll has gone up to 6,470 with 47 more deaths.

Delhi government said that 17,058 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 42,583 rapid antigen tests were conducted today and a total of 46,36,365 tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)