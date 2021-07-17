Delhi reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Delhi reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, 91 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,35,478 and this includes 621 active cases and 14,09,830 discharges and recoveries.

The death toll has gone up to 25,027.

The fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.08 per cent.

The bulletin said that 52,490 RTPCR tests and 23,931 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2,27,25,157 tests have been conducted so far.

It said 87,403 people were provided COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours and a total of 92,58,675 people have been vaccinated in the city. (ANI)