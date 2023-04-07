Delhi reports 606 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs with positivity rate 16.98 pc

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Delhi recorded 606 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health department data on Thursday.

The positivity rate stood at 16.98 per cent coming down slightly from 26.54 per cent on Wednesday.

It stated further that 340 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,84,076.

According to the health department, one death also has been reported but the primary cause of death is not Covid.

However, active cases in the national capital are 2,060.

On Wednesday, 509 new Covid cases were reported in Delhi with a sudden jump in the positivity rate to 26.54 per cent.

However, according to the Union health ministry, a total of 5,335 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant jump from Wednesday's tally of 4,435 cases.

It was the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months, the ministry said in its updated data on Thursday.

The COVID-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.



India's active Covid caseload currently stands at 25,587 with a daily positivity rate of 3.32 per cent, the ministry said.

With 2,826 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stands at 4,41,82, 538. India's recovery rate currently is at 98.75 per cent, it further stated.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses of which 1,993 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The ministry further stated that the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.89 per cent.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said lawyers are free to appear virtually in the court in wake of the rising number of Covid cases.

"We saw newspaper reports on rising Covid cases. Lawyers can use hybrid mode. If you choose to appear online, we will hear you," said the CJI.

The Supreme Court had reverted to the physical hearing mode of adjudication of cases from April 4, 2022, after taking into account the low infection rate and the number of Covid cases in Delhi and across the country.

The apex court has been successfully experimenting with the hybrid method -- a combination of physical and virtual -- of hearing for quite some time.

The Supreme Court has also started live-streaming the Constitution bench proceedings through the Supreme Court app and YouTube even after the resumption of physical hearings. (ANI)

