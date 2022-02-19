Delhi reports 607 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Delhi reported 607 new COVID cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, the active number of COVID-19 patients in the city reached 2,775. Meanwhile, 854 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The daily cases count in the last 24 hours slightly dipped as the city reported 739 new COVID cases and five deaths on Thursday.

The cumulative number of reported COVID cases in Delhi has gone up to 18,54,774 of which 18,25,904 people have recovered so far, said the official data. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the national capital to 26,095.

Out of the total active cases in the national capital, 1,860 patients are in home isolation and 294 are admitted to hospitals. Among the total hospitalized COVID patients, 148 are in ICU and 37 on the ventilator. A total of 104 hospitalized COVID patients are on oxygen support (including patients on the ventilator).

With 49,928 tests conducted in 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID cases in Delhi remained 1.22 per cent on Friday. Currently, there are 10,868 containment zones in the city.

During the last 24 hours, 69,379 doses of COVID vaccines were administered, out of which 9,251 beneficiaries got their first dose while 55,787 people received their second dose of the vaccine. As many as 4,341 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries of such dose in the national capital to 3,78,087.

During the last 24 hours, 29,983 beneficiaries aged 15-17 years got their first dose of the vaccine, taking the total count of beneficiaries in the aforementioned age bracket who have received their first dose to 12,97,258. (ANI)