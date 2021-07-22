Delhi reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Delhi reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, 61 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.

With this, the total cumulative cases in Delhi mounted to 14,35,671 including 566 active cases and 14,10,066 recoveries.

The death toll touched 25,039 including the new deaths.



As many as 65,811 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 0.09 percent was reported.

According to the bulletin, 71,997 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count reached 94,39,797.

Meanwhile, with 42,015 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's daily positivity rate remained less than 3 per cent for 30 consecutive days. The positivity rate in the country stood at 2.27 per cent.

With the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, as many as 3,12,16,337 cases have been reported in the country so far, Union Health Ministry informed today. (ANI)

