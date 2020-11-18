Delhi reports 6,396 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Delhi reported 6,396 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 4,95,598.

"A total of 6,396 new CVOID-19 positive cases, 4,421 recoveries and 99 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours," the Delhi government said in a press release.



"The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,95,598 including 42,004 active cases, 4,45,782 recoveries and 7,812 deaths," it added.

The release said 49,031 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate is 13.04 per cent.

The Centre has taken steps to increase the availability of ICU beds in the national capital in view of the rise in cases. (ANI)

