Delhi reports 65 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Delhi reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin on Wednesday.

The active caseload in the national capital stands at 404.

The bulletin said that as one person died in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 25,100.



As many as 36 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries are 14,16,010. The positivity rate is 0.11 per cent.

As per the health bulletin, "59,429 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours."

The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. (ANI)

