Delhi reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no death

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): As many as 66 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday in the national capital. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 0.10 per cent.

As many as 95 persons have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, as compared to Saturday when 22 people were discharged post-recovery. With this, the total recoveries have gone up to 14,11,159.

As per the Delhi health bulletin, no death was recorded in the past 24 hours. The death toll reached 25,066 and case fatality rate currently is at 5.93 per cent

The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 536 while the cumulative caseload has mounted to 14,36,761.

As many as 67,316 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 47,021 RT-PCR tests and 20,295 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 2,42,22,336.

11,99,42 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital in the last 24 hours, including 60,097 beneficiaries who received the first dose and 59,845 beneficiaries who received the second dose. With this, the cumulative vaccination tally in Delhi went up to 1,06,75,513.

Delhi at present has 269 containment zones, as per the data provided by the state government. (ANI)