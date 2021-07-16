Delhi reports 66 new COVID cases, one death

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,35,419 and this includes 657 active cases and 14,09,739 discharges and recoveries.

The death toll has gone up to 25,023.



For the third day in a row, Delhi reported one death due to the virus. The fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.09 per cent.

The bulletin said that 52,223 RTPCR tests and 24,236 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2,26,48,736 tests have been conducted so far.

It said 33,186 people were provided COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and a total of 91,71,272 people have been vaccinated in the city. (ANI)

