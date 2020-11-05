Delhi reports 6,715 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi continued to see more than 6,700 new COVID-19 cases for the third successive day with 6,715 cases recorded on Thursday.

The total count of cases has gone up to 4,16,653.

The city had seen 6,842 cases on Wednesday and 6,725 cases on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi government, 5,289 more people have recovered from the coronavirus and the total recoveries stand at 3,71,155.

Sixty-six more persons succumbed to the disease taking the total death toll to 6,769. The active cases in Delhi stand at 38,729.

India recorded 50,209 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 83,64,086. (ANI)