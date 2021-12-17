Delhi reports 69 fresh COVID-19 infections

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The national capital reported 69 fresh COVID-19 infections and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department said on Friday.

The total tally of COVID-19 infections in the capital rose to 14,42,004. At present, there are 466 active cases in Delhi.

Of the 57,298 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent was observed.

The total discharges from this virus scaled up to 14,16,438 including 78 new recoveries.

Moreover, zero fresh fatalities were reported in the city thereby maintaining the total fatalities tally to 25,100. In this, the case fatality rate stood at 1.74 per cent.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 1,09,221 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far are 2,46,11,036.

The total number of containment zones as on date in the city is 145. (ANI)