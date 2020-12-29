Delhi reports 703 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Delhi reported 703 fresh COVID-19 infections, 850 recoveries and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health department on Tuesday.

The overall COVID-19 count in the national capital reached 6,24,118 including 6,07,494 recoveries and 10,502 deaths. At present, there are 6,122 coronavirus active cases.

The case fatality rate in Delhi dropped to 1.68 per cent and the cumulative positive rate is t 7.35 per cent.



42,863 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 42,026 rapid antigen tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

Currently, 2,976 patients are in home isolation. Moreover, there are 4,450 containment zones.

With 16,432 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday.



As many as 24,900 recoveries and 252 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 2,68,581 while the total recoveries are at 98,07,569, while the total death toll has reached 1,48,153, the Ministry said. (ANI)

