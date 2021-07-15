Delhi reports 72 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, 88 recoveries and one death in the past 24 hours.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the total count of cases in the city has gone up to 14,35,353 including 671 active cases and 14,09,660 recoveries.



The death toll has gone up to 25,022. The city reported one death due to COVID-19 for the second consecutive day. The fatality rate stands at 1.74 percent and the positivity rate at 0.10 percent.

Delhi conducted 69,212 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,25,72,277 tests have been done so far.

Delhi has vaccinated 91,38,086 persons against the disease including 64,983 doses administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

