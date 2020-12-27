Delhi reports 757 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths within 24 hours

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi reported 757 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 6,22,851 on Sunday.

According to the Delhi health department, the death toll stands at 10,453 after 16 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

With the recovery of 939 patients, the total recoveries in Delhi stand at 6,05,685.



There are 6,713 active cases in Delhi, the health department said. There were 6,911 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Saturday.

On December 24, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that Delhi is fully prepared to vaccinate its people against the Covid-19 in the first phase.

"The infection rate has come down to below 1 per cent. The death rate has also reduced. The recovery rate has increased. Now, the prime focus lies on the vaccine. The government of Delhi is fully prepared to receive the vaccine from the Centre, store it and finally to vaccinate people," Kejriwal said, adding the central government has marked three priority groups for the Covid-19 vaccination.

He stated that the manpower, comprising the healthcare teams, officers and workers, for facilitating the vaccination drive has already been determined and trained. (ANI)

