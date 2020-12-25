Delhi reports 758 new Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Delhi reported 758 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 6,21,439, said the Delhi health department on Friday.

According to the health department, 30 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, surging the death toll to 10,414.

As many as 1,370 recoveries were reported in the national capital, pushing the total recoveries to 6,03,758.



According to the department, there are 7,267 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

On Thursday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that Delhi is fully prepared to vaccinate its people against the Covid-19 in the first phase.

"The infection rate has come down to below 1 per cent. The death rate has also reduced. The recovery rate has increased. Now, the prime focus lies on the vaccine. The government of Delhi is fully prepared to receive the vaccine from the Centre, store it and finally to vaccinate people," Kejriwal said, adding the central government has marked three priority groups for the Covid-19 vaccination.

He stated that the manpower, comprising the healthcare teams, officers and workers, for facilitating the vaccination drive has already been determined and trained. (ANI)

