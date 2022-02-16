Delhi reports 766 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Delhi reported 766 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, the active number of COVID-19 patients in the city reached 3,197. Out of these, 2,041 patients are in home isolation and 362 are admitted to hospitals.

Among the total hospitalized COVID patients, 183 are in ICU and 38 on the ventilator. A total of 134 hospitalized COVID patients are on oxygen support (including patients on the ventilator).



Meanwhile, 901 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of reported COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 18,53,428 of which 18,24,145 people have recovered so far, said the official data. The new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the national capital to 26,086.

With 56,112 tests conducted in 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi remained 1.37 per cent on Wednesday. Currently, there are 13,183 containment zones in the city.

During the last 24 hours, 89,670 doses of COVID vaccines were administered, out of which 12,081 beneficiaries got their first dose while 72,654 people received their second dose of the vaccine. As many as 4,935 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries of such dose in the national capital to 3,70,775.

During the last 24 hours, 41,717 beneficiaries aged 15-17 years got their first dose of the vaccine, taking the total count of beneficiaries in the aforementioned age bracket who have received their first dose to 12,39,099. (ANI)

