Delhi reports 79 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, records less than 100 cases for 6th consecutive day

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Delhi reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital has recorded less than 100 cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.

The positivity rate of Delhi stands at 0.11 per cent, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.

It further added that there are 833 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

According to the bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,34,687.

As many as 154 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The recovery tally of the national capital stands at 14,08,853 while 25,001 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far.

The cumulative positivity rate is 6.55 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The bulletin said 46,110 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 23,756 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,19,16,160 tests have been done so far. The number of containment zones in the city has reduced to 652.

As per the bulletin, 80,841 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of inoculated people to 84,70,002.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and the phased unlocking process started on May 31.

Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year on April 20. It saw the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent on April 26. (ANI)