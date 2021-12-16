Delhi reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily count in five months

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Delhi reported 85 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, which is the highest daily case count in around 5 months.

Delhi had reported 57 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

As per a bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 0.15 per cent, up from 0.10 per cent on Wednesday. A total of 56,027 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, down from 58,328 samples tested the previous day.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,41,935.



During the last 24 hours, 38 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,16,360.

No deaths were reported for the eighth consecutive day. A total of 25,100 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in Delhi so far.

There are currently 475 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which 202 are in home isolation.

During the last 24 hours, 1,06,902 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in Delhi out of which 38,240 people received their first dose while 68,662 received their second dose of the vaccine.

To date, 2,45,01,815 vaccine doses have been administered out of which 1,45,55,590 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 99,46,225 people have received their second dose. (ANI)

