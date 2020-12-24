Delhi reports 871 new cases of coronavirus

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Delhi reported 871 new COVID-19 cases, 1,585 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.



The Health Department said that the total count of cases reported in the national capital as of today is 6,19,618. The total recoveries are 6,01,268.

It said the death toll due to the virus in the national capital is 10,347 while the active cases stand at 8,003.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the preparedness for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital and advised the officials to work in close coordination with the Health Ministry. (ANI)

