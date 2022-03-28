Delhi reports 90 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The national capital reported 90 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.53 per cent, said the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 444.

As many as 94 COVID patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recovering since the onset of the pandemic to 18,38,044.

No death was reported in the last 24 hours, therefore the death toll in the city remains at 26,151.

According to the bulletin, 17,019 COVID-19 samples were tested in the city during this period.

As far as the vaccination in the city is concerned, 4,338 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered taking the total number of jabs in the city to 3,23,90,979.

4,65,254 precaution doses have been administered so far in the city.

Meanwhile, with 1,270 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, the active caseload in India has dipped to 15,859 on Monday, Union Health Ministry informed. (ANI)