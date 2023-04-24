Delhi reports 948 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 12 days

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Delhi reported 948 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the previous 12 days, said the state health department in a bulletin on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, one patient died, as per the Delhi health bulletin.

The number of active patients is currently 5,578, out of which 370 patients are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India reported over 10,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth straight day with 10,112 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The country saw a little dip from Saturday's COVID cases tally.

India recorded 12,193 on April 22, 11,692 on April 21, 12,591 on April 20, 10,542 on April 19, 7,633 on April 18, and 9,111 on April 17.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country's active cases increased to 67,806 which was 67,556 yesterday.



Presently recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent, the Health Ministry stated further.

As many as 9,833 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the overall count of people cured of the infection to 4,42,92,854, according to the Ministry.

