Delhi reports more than 400 deaths for second consecutive day; 20,394 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi's new COVID-19 cases slightly dipped on Sunday to 20,394 but the city saw 407 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi saw more than 400 deaths.

According to Delhi Health Department, the city also saw 24,444 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the city has gone up to 11,94,946 including 92,290 active cases and 10,85,690 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 16,966.

The city saw 412 deaths, 25,219 new cases, and 27,421 recoveries on Saturday.

India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, slightly less from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday reviewed various aspects of COVID-19 preparedness in Delhi. (ANI)