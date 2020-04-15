Delhi reports only 17 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The national capital on Wednesday reported only 17 positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,578 in the city.

"17 new positive cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital now stands at 1,578 including 1080 positive cases from 'Special Operations," said an official statement.

The statement further said that a total of 32 deaths have been reported in the city so far.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, the government has added another area in its list of containment zones.

"One more area, G, H and I Blocks of Police Colony in Model Town, has been identified as containment zone by the Delhi government, taking the total number of containment zones in the national capital to 56," adds the statement.

The government has appointed 10 officials to look into the problems being faced by the people from other States, who are stranded in Delhi due to lockdown. These 10 officials will submit a report to Chief Secretary Vijay Dev twice a week, giving details of measures taken to resolve their issues. (ANI)

