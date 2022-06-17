Delhi reports over 1,300 new COVID cases for second consecutive day, logs fresh 1,323 infections

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The national capital reported over 1,300 cases for the second consecutive day with 1,323 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Yesterday, the city had logged 1,375 new cases.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 3,948.

As many as 19,776 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 6.69 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 1,016 patients recovered during this period taking the total number of recoveries in the city since the onset of the pandemic to 18,87,055.

Two COVID patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the city rose to 26,225.



Under the vaccination drive, 24,601 beneficiaries were jabbed with COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours. The cumulative doses administered till date stand at 3,45,77,189.

Meanwhile, after a gap of more than three months, India witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded as many as 12,213 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

On February 26 this year, India recorded 11,499 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, India had already reported 8,641 fresh cases of the virus.

With the fresh surge in cases, India's COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,57,730 including 58,215 active cases. Active cases account for 0.13 per cent of the total cases.

There has been a noticeable spike reported in the number of infections in many states particularly Maharashtra, where cases rose 36 per cent in a day to 4,024 while Kerala reported 1,950 cases.

The recovery rate in the country is currently at 98.65 per cent. As many as 7,624 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours thereby increasing Total Recoveries to 4,26,74,712.

The government data added that 11 new fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,24,803. (ANI)

