Delhi reports record 5,739 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Delhi reported a record 5,739 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases COVID-19 cases to 3,75,753.

Officials said this is the highest number of cases reported in the metropolis in a single day. The city had reported 5,673 new cases on Wednesday.

According to the official data, as many as 4,138 recoveries and 27 deaths were also reported in Delhi.



"Delhi reported 5,739 fresh positive cases, 4,138 recoveries and 27 deaths. The total case tally stood at 3,75,753 including 3,38,378 recoveries, 30,952 active cases and 6,423 deaths," the Health Department said.

The government also informed that 17,029 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 43,095 rapid antigen tests conducted today and a total of 45,76,724 tests have been conducted so far.

With 49,881 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, India's total cases surged to 80,40,203. (ANI)

