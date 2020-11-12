Delhi reports record 8,593 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Delhi reported the single-day highest spike of 8,593 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total cases to 4,59,975.

Delhi government said that the city saw 85 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the toll has gone up to 7,228 deaths.

The city, which has been witnessing a spike in cases, had seen 7,830 new cases on Tuesday.

A total of 7,264 recoveries/discharges/migrations were also reported in the last 24 hours. The total case count includes 4,10,118 recoveries/discharges/migrations.

The city now has 42,629 active cases.

With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of cases now stands at 86,36,012. (ANI)