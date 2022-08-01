Delhi reports second Monkeypox case, Nigerian man with no travel history infected

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A 35-year-old Nigerian man living in the national capital, with no recent international travel history, tests positive for monkeypox, said official sources on Monday.

This is the sixth monkeypox case in India and the second case in Delhi.

The patient is admitted to Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital which comes under the government of Delhi.

India has reported six monkeypox cases so far including four from Kerala and two from Delhi.

The government of Kerala declared today the first death due to Monkeypox. A 22-year-old man who had tested positive for Monkeypox in UAE arrived in India on July 22 and was admitted to a hospital on July 27 after again testing positive for Monkeypox.

"The situation is well under control, there's no panic here as of now. The person had direct contact with only 10 people including family members and a few friends. 20 people quarantined so far," said Renjini, Member, Education and Health standing committee.

The Centre has formed a task force in the wake of Monkeypox cases in India to monitor and provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore vaccination for the infection in the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting which was attended by Cabinet secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Additional Secretary (PMO) and other senior officials.



"The team will be headed by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and members including Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech," sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, a contact list and route map of the deceased youth has been prepared. Contact persons are advised to undergo isolation.

The central government is on an alert even as the count of infections in some other countries has risen.

NITI Aayog's member (Health) Dr V K Paul said that there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check.

In an interview with ANI, Dr Paul sought to assert that there was no need for any undue panic but added that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant.

"There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries.

"The monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," said Dr Tedros, Director General, WHO on Thursday.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The disease is endemic in regions like West and Central Africa but lately, cases have been reported from non-endemic countries too, according to the WHO. (ANI)

