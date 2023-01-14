Delhi reports two incidents of cars catching fire within hours; fire tenders reach spot

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): A four-wheeler was gutted in a fire on Friday night near Barapullah in the national capital, the fire department said.

Officials of the fire department were alarmed about the fire in a vehicle at around 10:30 pm and immediately rushed to the spot.

Efforts were underway to contain the blaze.



Subsequently, another fire incident, in a four-wheeler, was reported at around 11:00 pm in the national capital.

As per the fire department officials, another car caught fire near the Jwala Heri market, prompting two fire tenders to rush to the spot.

Efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

