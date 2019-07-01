Delhi: Resident doctors go on strike after assault on their colleague

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Two days after a junior doctor was allegedly attacked by relatives of a patient on Saturday evening, resident doctors at North Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao hospital on Monday launched a protest demanding doctors' safety and halted all Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services.

Protesting doctors were seen raising slogans, "Save the Saviour" and "Band Karo OPD Band Karo" (shut down the OPD services) at the hospital.

Abhishek Bhatia, a junior doctor told ANI, "A doctor was thrashed here on Saturday by relatives of a patient. He sustained grievous injuries. Patient's condition was not good and everything was explained about his medical condition yet 10-15 people came and thrashed our doctor in broad daylight."

"We will not let any OPD work take place unless the safety of doctors is ensured. Only emergency services will be functional," he added.

"The government should enhance rules and regulations for ensuring the safety of doctors," said another protesting junior doctor.

However, at the receiving end were the patients that had reached the hospital owing to different medical ailments but they were not attended by doctors due to the strike.

This comes weeks after a nationwide doctor's strike triggered by another attack on a junior doctor at NRS hospital came to an end on June 18. (ANI)

