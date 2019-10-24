Residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi distributing sweets on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi distributing sweets on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Delhi: Residents of unauthorised colonies hail centre's decision

By Ajit K Jha | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi on Wednesday hailed the Centre's decision to approve regulations conferring and recognising ownership rights to residents of these colonies in the city.
Several locals were seen distributing sweets on the streets after the cabinet announced the decision, which is expected to benefit over 40 lakh residents of the national capital.
"Modi government has taken the decision to give ownership rights to landowners in unauthorised colonies. We are very happy. This is a huge decision," a resident of an unauthorised colony, Mohinder told ANI.
Locals said they had been hearing of the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the city for some years now.
"We had been hearing about this for a long time now. Several governments have come and gone. They played politics over the matter, but no concrete decision was taken in the matter. However, Both Modi and AAP government are known for their landmark decisions. We think this time, it will actually go through," said one RP Singh.
People are hoping that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will work together for the betterment of the city.
"It is a matter of joy that the government has taken this decision. Ownership rights have been given to landowners in around 1,797 unauthorised colonies. Now people will get ownership of their lands and be able to take loans. Delhi government and central government should continue to do more things for unauthorised colonies and improve the standard of living in the city," another resident said.
Another local, however, said that the AAP government had been working on the proposal since 2015 and had sent it to the centre for approval.
"Although there has been some development in the area. We did not have proper sewer, electricity and water services. This will pave way for better services and improved standard of living in these areas," one Shyam Singh said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also hailed the Union Cabinet's decision.
"This was an old demand of the people of Delhi. We welcome this decision. I would like to thank the Central government on behalf of the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.
Earlier today, the Union Cabinet announced that it has approved regulations for conferring and recognising ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, which would benefit 40 lakh residents of the national capital.
The Cabinet also gave its approval to bringing a bill in the next session of Parliament to implement the proposal.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, announcing the move, said that the decision will benefit more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies spread over around 175 sq km as development and redevelopment can now take place in these colonies resulting in a clean, secure and healthy living environment.
The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies which are inhabited by lower-income group society and does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by DDA including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy. (ANI)

