Delhi: Restaurant employee stabbed to death by colleague

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A restaurant employee was stabbed to death by another staffer in Central Delhi on Monday night allegedly after a heated argument broke out between them.

"A restaurant employee in his 20s was stabbed to death by a fellow worker in Central Delhi on June 17 allegedly after an argument broke out between them," police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, who was stabbed by another staffer Kamal.

Police have registered a case and teams have been formed to nab the accused. (ANI)

