Delhi restaurateurs distribute food among Rohingya refugees on Navratri

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Even as the COVID-19 has affected the hospitality industry adversely, some restaurateurs of Delhi-NCR are doing their bit for society during the festivities amid these unprecedented times.

With the beginning of Navratri, restaurants like The Market Place, Josh-The High Energy Bar and Swagath Restro Bar distributed free food to the refugees from the Rohingya community, settled in Jasola slum on Tuesday night.

Shivam Sehgal, the owner of Josh-The High Energy Bar and The Market Place, said food has no culture; no matter who gives it to whom. "The festival is just another reason for me to spread happiness and you know blessings from these poor people can never be enough."

Varun Ahuja, the founder of Swagath Restro Bar, said distributing food and other items among the needy during festivals is part of the Indian culture. "I do this a few times a year. I'm in the hospitality industry for almost five years and this helps me with doing this all the more."

The food was distributed with precaution, following all the safety guidelines, among the Rohingyas who came to India not just from Myanmar but via other countries as well.

Rohingya refugee Mohd Shirajullah said there are more facilities in India than "Burma". "People here help us a lot, whether it is with food or shelter. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have been helping us with food, oil soaps and shampoos right from the time of the lockdown," he said.

Another refugee, Usman, said they have no problem here. "Government has made all the arrangements. Till date, no one has asked for any kind of paper as our identity proof. We are thankful that India is helping us. I have been in India for a long time and I am glad that I am able to be a part of the country." (ANI)