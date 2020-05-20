Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): One more migrant worker, who had returned from Delhi has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakashi, said CMO Uttarkashi.

"The man had returned from Delhi on May 16. He was suffering from fever following which he was isolated. The total number of cases in the district have reached three," said DP Joshi, CMO Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 112 in Uttarakhand, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

