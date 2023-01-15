Delhi revellers cautious ahead of cold spell predicted by IMD

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Ahead of the cold spell predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from tomorrow, revellers at Connaught Place expressed their views regarding the weather.

Talking to ANI, here on Sunday, a lady named Pragya said, "My family has come from Haryana, and we have come to enjoy here. We have experience of cold, and we will see what to do when cold increases."



A reveller emphasised the necessary precautions in the weather.

"I am Ramshankar Das from Odisha. Yes, there is cold, and we should take precautions about that. The best precaution is drinking hot water and doing 'Pranayam'. I do it regularly," he said.



A woman named Gayatri Vaid said, "I have come here to enjoy on Sunday. Regarding the cold, I would say that it comes every year and we have to combat it. We will have to take precautions and use proper heaters and blankets."

Another reveller expressed his wish of getting a 'winter vacation' due to the extreme cold.

"I am Kaashif. Delhi's cold is creating troubles, just like every year. Sometimes, I even wish that we should get vacations, but let's see. We have to face it," he said.



Notably, IMD has predicted dense fog and low visibility over the northwestern part of the country for the next five days.

On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted. (ANI)

