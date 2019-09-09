Delhi: Robert Vadra seeks court's permission to travel abroad

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Businessman Robert Vadra on Monday filed an application in Delhi's CBI Court seeking its permission to travel abroad.

It is the second application moved before the court by Vadra seeking permission to travel abroad.

Rouse Avenue court has fixed September 12 as the next date of hearing.

Vadra is accused in money laundering case and has been granted anticipatory bail. Vadra has been given protection from arrest on the condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court.

In June this year, a special CBI court had allowed businessman Robert Vadra, facing money laundering charges, to travel abroad on medical grounds for a period of six weeks. (ANI)

