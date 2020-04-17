New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): An engineer residing in Delhi's Rohini area last night allegedly stabbed his roommate to death, after a fight broke out between them.
According to police, the incident happened after deceased, Anuj, under the influence of alcohol, started abusing the accused -- Rohit.
Following the argument, the accused brought a knife and stabbed him. There was another person present in the room beside the two.
Thereafter, the landlord made a call to the police, and North Rohini police arrived at the spot.
The accused is from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and was doing a computer course in Delhi after completing his
BTech. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Delhi: Rohini resident stabs roommate to death
ANI | Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:38 IST
