Representative image
Representative image

Delhi: RPF Northern Railway nabs criminals using CCTV

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:01 IST

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF), Northern Railway caught a laptop thief within four minutes of theft through a combination of live CCTV feed and alertness of the on-duty personnel.
A special team under Inspector, RPF Hazrat Nizamuddin, Krishan Kumar, was formed and deployed to keep a sharp eye on passengers alighting from offside, during arrival and departure of trains.
During the analysis of cases of laptop and mobile lifting, it was observed that thieves usually de-board from the off side of trains, therefore, monitoring and tracking of the criminals was started from the offside.
On June 28, constable Satyendra Yadav while monitoring live streaming of CCTV at Nizamuddin station alerted the special team that one suspect with laptop bag was seen de-boarding from the off side of train no.12963, Mewar Express which halted at platform No 5.
The suspect was followed up with the help of live tracking and guidance from CCTV control and apprehended by Sub Inspector R S Kinha within 04 minutes. Later after further investigation, he was found to be a repeat offender.
Stolen property worth Rs 1.1 lakh was recovered from him which included 1 Dell laptop and 03 purses with total cash of Rs 35,000. The accused also confessed of committing similar crimes at Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station and at New Delhi Railway Station.
4 cases of Laptop thefts were solved using his confessions.
"The identification, tracking and arrest of criminal through live monitoring of CCTV is the real use of the technology. Electronic Eye and cops disguised as passengers have constantly been maintaining surveillance," AN Jha, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Delhi Division said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:21 IST

J-K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:14 IST

Form district level teams to curb menace of criminals: Yogi Adityanath

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials to form teams at the district level to curtail the activity of criminals in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:06 IST

Reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan including Mumbai: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Rainfall in Mumbai and the entire Northern Konkan belt is likely to slow down over the next 12 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:01 IST

First batch of Amarnath Yatra flagged off from Jammu base camp

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Advisor to the Governor in Jammu and Kashmir, K K Sharma flagged off the first batch of devotees for the Amarnath Yatra after conducting a puja at the Jammu base camp on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:01 IST

India witnessing influx of medical tourists from Arab nations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): India has been witnessing an increasing influx of medical tourists from across the world, including the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region, mostly for treatments in orthopaedics, cardiac, and some cosmetic treatments, an Indian doctor told Khaleej Tim

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 06:41 IST

Bhupesh Baghel tears up passing CPCC president post to Mohan Markam

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's eyes were filled with tears while speaking at the event organised for passing the post of President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) to Mohan Markam.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 06:22 IST

AIIMS Jodhpur female staff commits suicide by setting herself on...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 30 (ANI): A female nursing staff of the AIIMS Hospital here committed suicide by setting herself on fire, Additional Police Commissioner (ADC) Chain Singh Mahecha said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 05:38 IST

First 'Mann ki Baat' after Modi's return to power to air today

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" will resume today almost a month after the PM returned to power. This will be the first 'Mann ki Baat' programme in Modi'd second consecutive term as the Prime Minister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 05:05 IST

Only people in 'decent clothes' will be allowed inside Imambara:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM) Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma issued dress codes and other guidelines for tourists visiting historical monuments in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 04:52 IST

NSCB Medical College staff drags patient to X-Ray room on bed...

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The staff at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Medical College in Jabalpur were caught on camera dragging a patient to the X-Ray room on a bed sheet.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 04:35 IST

Investigation is still underway: French ambassador on data theft...

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): French ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, on Saturday said the investigation into a possible data theft during the break-in into the Rafale project management team office in Paris is still underway.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 04:19 IST

Clashes in West Bengal: TMC workers hospitalised

Howrah (Kolkata) [India], June 30 (ANI): Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have been admitted to a hospital here after they were attacked with a sharp weapon. The TMC alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is behind this attack.

Read More
iocl