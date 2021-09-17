Delhi: SAD workers detained for holding protest march against agri laws

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers on Friday were detained for holding a protest march in the national capital to observe 'black day' on completion of one year of the farm laws despite being prohibited by Delhi Police.

As per information shared by Delhi Police, the workers were taken to Sansad Marg police station.

Condemning the detention of his party workers, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "The Central government and Haryana government stopped our workers and resorted to baton charge. They broke our vehicles."

"They stopped a peaceful protest. We have come here to give a message to the Centre that not only Punjab but the entire country is against this government," he added.

Earlier, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal also slammed the Centre for being apathetic towards the farmers' issues and termed the three farm laws as 'black laws'.



General Secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra on Thursday had informed that their party will hold a protest march from Gurudwara Rakabganj to Parliament in Delhi and will demand repealing of the three farm laws.

In the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Police issued a notice to SAD president Badal stating that the protest march will not be allowed in the national capital.

Despite the notice, the SAD president reached Rakabganj gurdwara and the SAD workers gathered in large numbers to protest against three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

