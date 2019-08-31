Delhi: Sagarpur murder mystery solved

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a murder case in which the body of a woman was discovered in a gunny bag earlier this month in Sagarpur, after arresting her husband. The victim has been identified as Fatema Sardar.

The accused Jalil Sheikh, aged 27 years, was arrested from 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

"The accused was pressurising the woman into prostitution. After her repeated denials, he strangulated her and then dumped her body," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of South West Delhi district, Devender Arya.

In the course of the investigation, the police revealed that they had circulated hue and cry notices on the case via social media applications like WhatsApp and finally got a breakthrough after a man claiming to be the victim's neighbour contacted them from West Bengal.

"The neighbour connected us with the victim's relative and we were able to identify the victim. We discovered that the woman was living with her husband for the past 6-7 years in Delhi," DCP Arya said.

"After analysing call records of her husband Jalil Sheikh, we discovered that he fled to West Bengal on the same day of the incident. We dispatched our teams to the state and finally traced the accused and brought him to Delhi," he added.

According to the police, Sheikh admitted during the interrogation that he was also previously arrested in a human trafficking case.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

